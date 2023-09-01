Romanian retailer Profi recruits former Tesco executive as commercial director

Profi, one of the fastest-growing food retail networks in Romania, has recruited French executive Eric Tavoukdjian to serve as its Chief Commercial Officer.

A graduate of the ISG Institut Supérieur de Gestion, Eric Tavoukdjian brings along to Profi a rich expertise he gained while working with major European retail networks in several countries. He was Tesco Hungary Trading Marketing Director, then Tesco Customer Operations Director Central Europe, after which he continued his career in the United Kingdom as Costa Coffee Commercial Marketing Director, before becoming Dealz Mainland Europe Trading Director (Pepco Group Ltd).

“I am honored and excited by the invitation to become part of the management of a network that grows very fast, with a vision and an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Eric Tavoukdjian.

“While integrating myself here over the past couple of months, I could see that Profi has a huge potential, which I plan to materialize together with my new colleagues, for the benefit of the company, of its suppliers and last but definitely not least for that of our clients.”

With 28,000 employees in 1,657 own and partner stores in 807 urban and rural localities, Profi is the largest private employer in Romania.

Last year, Profi increased its turnover by 22% to RON 11.6 billion (EUR 2.36 billion) and surpassed Carrefour as the third biggest retailer in Romania.

(Photo source: Profi)