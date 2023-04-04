German chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Romania on April 3 to underscore his country's support for its NATO ally at the border with Ukraine and for neighbouring Moldova – which is increasingly at risk from multiple threats from Russia.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis hosted the trilateral meeting with German chancellor Scholz and Moldovan president Maia Sandu – who also arrived in Bucharest.

"At the heart of the discussions was the difficult situation in which Moldova finds itself," said Scholz, according to G4media.ro.

The German official also said the three discussed Russia's assault on Ukraine and the consequences for Moldova. "We support Moldova with everything we can to defend itself against Russia's destabilization attempts," he assured.

Olaf Scholz will travel to Chisinau on July 1 to the second summit of the European political community to be organized by Moldova.

While in Bucharest on April 3, Moldova's president Maia Sandu met Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown and with Her Royal Highness Prince Radu, who hosted her at Elisabeta Palace.

"The Royal House of Romania has very much supported our European aspirations, and we continue to count on supporting the next steps towards accession, which will anchor us on a clear development path. We also discussed the projects supported by the Royal House of Romania in the Republic of Moldova, in the field of education, culture, and health, but also in the social and humanitarian sphere," said president Sandu.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)