Germany wants Romania in Schengen this year, chancellor says during Bucharest visit

German chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Bucharest on Monday, April 3, and met with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, and Moldovan president Maia Sandu. During the visit, he said that Germany wants Romania in Schengen this year.

"Romania and Germany will support Ukraine militarily for as long as necessary," the German chancellor said in Bucharest after a meeting with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, cited by RFE Romania.

"It's good to have a partner like Romania that we can rely on. Germany stands firmly by Romania's side. This also means getting Romania into Schengen this year," he added.

Olaf Scholz noted that this partnership also applies to the position of the two countries towards Russian aggression in Ukraine. "We will support Ukraine militarily for as long as necessary. I want to express my gratitude to Romania for taking in numerous Ukrainian refugees," he said.

Roughly 3.8 million Ukrainians transited Romania fleeing from the war. Over 110,000 decided to stay in the country. Germany hosts over a million Ukrainians at the moment.

Scholz also said the German community in Romania, as well as the Romanian one in Germany, are bridges between the two countries.

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis said, in turn, that Germany is not only the most important economic partner but also a reliable ally.

President Iohannis also stated that Germany and Romania share a common vision regarding the expansion of the EU: "We share a common vision for the expansion to the east of the EU, with the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine."

After the meeting with Klaus Iohannis, the German chancellor is also scheduled to meet with prime minister Nicolae Ciuca. Afterwards, Scholz and president Iohannis will meet with the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, for a joint discussion. They will address issues related to continued support for the republic of Moldova.

After the meetings at Cotroceni and Victoria Palace, the chancellor will also meet with the president of the Chamber of Deputies and PSD leader, Marcel Ciolacu. Finally, chancellor Scholz will meet with representatives of the German minority in Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)