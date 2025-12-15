“Garden of Memories” initiative commemoretes 1989 Revolution in Bucharest

“Garden of Memories,” a civic initiative meant to commemorate the 1989 Revolution that led to the fall of communism in Romania, is set to take place between December 19-20 around the Memorial of Rebirth, in Bucharest’s Revolution Square.

Organized by the Streets for People Association, together with the Bucharest City Hall and the Museum of the Horrors of Communism in Romania, the event will bring together civil society, local administration, and experts from diverse fields to mark an essential moment in Romania’s recent history.

Organizers say the “Garden of Memories” is a gesture that represents not only a form of tribute, but also a courageous step for Bucharest: the symbolic reclaiming of this space by the people, in the spirit of collective memory and civic responsibility.

“The project does not aim to be a spectacle, but an invitation to normality and community without stages, without concerts, without grand gestures. Just a calm and authentic setting, in which anyone can stop for recollection and to reflect on the significance of the days that changed the destiny of the country in December 1989,” the press release states.

Over the course of the two days, the perimeter of the Memorial of Rebirth will be reconfigured as a space dedicated to memory. The area will be rearranged with benches, planters with shrubs, and a symbolic installation of LED candles to create an environment conducive to calm and contemplation.

The atmosphere will be complemented by an audio installation with authentic recordings from December 1989, captured right in Revolution Square, as well as by an outdoor photo exhibition with documentary images of the Revolution. In addition, visitors will have access to guided tours that will provide historical context and will place in perspective the decisive events of those days.

The official opening of the event will take place on Friday, December 19, at 6 PM, through the opening of the photo exhibition, curated and produced by the Museum of Communism, with the support of ARCUB. The opening will be followed by the presentation “Revolution in Light,” a series of stories about five of the names inscribed on the walls of the Memorial, narrated by Alex Binescu.

The program for Saturday, December 20, will begin at 11 AM with the Revolution Tour, in collaboration with the Bucharest Association, followed by a second guided tour at 3 PM, also with free participation, led by the team of the Museum of Communism in Bucharest. Between 3 PM and 9 PM, the area of the Memorial will feature an immersive audio montage with the sounds of the revolution.

The culminating moment of the event will take place at 6 PM, when all the LED candles will be lit simultaneously, and the audio montage will be played through the speakers, marking a collective moment of recollection and solidarity.

Over a thousand people were killed, and several thousand were injured during the 1989 anti-communist Revolution in Romania.

