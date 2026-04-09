Miart 2026: Bucharest gallery Gaep brings group presentation to Milan international art fair

Art gallery Gaep will present works by Vlad Albu, Felipe Cohen, Cătălin Pîslaru, and Raluca Popa at this year’s international art fair Miart in Milan.

On view from April 17 to April 19 at Allianz MiCo South Wing, Gaep’s presentation brings together four artists at different stages of their careers, including an emerging artist, Vlad Albu, whose addition to the gallery roster has just been announced.

While Albu illustrates the expansion of the program towards younger voices, Felipe Cohen, Cătălin Pîslaru, and Raluca Popa have been at the core of the gallery’s activity in recent years. This is the first presentation of works by Albu and Cohen at Miart, Gaep said.

The public will be able to see sculptures from Albu’s ongoing series Holders. “The works raise ethical and political questions: How do we support each other? How much care do we have? What is our responsibility in regard to the tenuous stability that characterizes our systems?” a presentation from the gallery explains.

With Edges of Sunset series (reliefs), made specifically for this presentation at Miart 2026, Felipe Cohen explores the dynamics between light, space, and time by abstracting the landscape and employing geometric forms: X-shapes, rhombuses, forms resembling hourglasses, and valley-like structures.

Another take on landscape is present in Raluca Popa’s Binocular Drawings, a series of charcoal landscapes drawn en plein air. Viewed through binoculars, the natural landscape is epitomized in five variations of vertical and horizontal shapes resulting from the interplay between eye, mind, and hand.

The Milan art fair is set to gather 160 galleries from 24 countries at this year’s edition. This is Gaep’s eighth participation at Miart.

(Illustration: Felipe Cohen, Edges of Sunset series (reliefs) #1, 2026. Photo by Cătălin Georgescu, courtesy of Gaep)

simona@romania-insider.com