Gabriela Ciupitu, the Most Influential Customer Experience Professional Globally, According to the 2025 CXM Stars Ranking by Customer Experience Magazine

Gabriela Ciupitu, a CCXP-certified professional and thought leader in Customer Experience (CX), has been recognized this year as the world’s most influential CX expert. Customer Experience Magazine annually publishes the CXM Stars 2025, a global ranking that honors the most influential professionals in the field of customer experience. This year, the top spot is claimed by Romanian Gabriela Ciupitu, founder of Customer Experience Romania, after consistently ranking in the top 3 in the past two years (2023 and 2024). The award reflects her ongoing impact in developing and promoting best practices in CX and solidifies her essential role in transforming relationships between companies and their customers, cementing her status as a global industry leader.

CCXP Certification and #1 Global CX Influencer Status Validate a Career Dedicated to Transforming Customer Experience

With over 20 years of experience in multinational companies and entrepreneurship, Gabriela Ciupitu is internationally recognized for her contributions to Customer Experience (CX). She is the founder of Customer Experience Romania and holds the Customer Experience Professional (CCXP) certification from the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA) in the USA.

Additionally, Gabriela serves on the Board of Directors of the Customer Institute, an international organization dedicated to setting high standards for customer and employee experiences. Her work includes speaking at international conferences and serving on juries for prestigious competitions such as the European & International Customer Experience Awards and the Customer Centricity World Series.

“In recent years, I’ve been included in the CXM Stars ranking, but this year is truly special, as I’ve been placed at the top of this global ranking of the most influential Customer Experience professionals. This is the result of our initiatives to promote CX practices in Romania, where the field is still in an emerging phase. Organizations are increasingly understanding that customer experience directly impacts their performance, and to build successful customer relationships, it’s critical for leaders to collaborate and address their needs,” said Gabriela Ciupitu, Global CX Influencer.

Gabriela has become a prominent voice in educating and professionalizing the CX field in Romania and Moldova, contributing to training initiatives, cross-industry projects, and strategic consulting for companies rethinking their customer relationships in today’s context.

Active Involvement in Developing Romania’s CX Professional Community

Beyond her professional work, Gabriela has developed the Romanian CX Professionals Community, the first local community dedicated to customer experience specialists, which continues to grow. The community discusses topics critical to business development, such as CX strategy, customer-centric organizational culture, methods for collecting and analysing customer feedback, omnichannel customer interaction strategies, and the impact of CX on business. Additionally, Customer Experience Romania organizes the CX Conference, an annual event for CX, marketing, operations, HR professionals, and entrepreneurs, where the most effective practices for enhancing customer satisfaction are presented and discussed.

Through participation in international projects, evaluating leading CX programs, and maintaining constant connections with global expert networks, Gabriela facilitates the transfer of international know-how to the Romanian market and bridges the gap between Romanian organizations and global best practices.

At the same time, she encourages and supports companies in Romania and Moldova to promote best practices internationally. In 2024, companies that participated in CX competitions were recognized with significant awards and applauded for their outstanding performance. This has placed Romania on the global CX map, with its recent developments drawing attention from professionals across Europe and beyond.

“I have a passion for understanding human behaviour and applying it to leadership and CX strategies. Technology and digitalization play a crucial role in optimizing customer experiences, but we must not forget that human interaction remains the key to building lasting emotional connections with brands. When we talk about impactful Customer Experience, we’re not talking about isolated actions but about an organizational culture that must be present in every aspect of the business. Companies that place customers at the heart of their decisions, processes, and interactions will build long-term relationships and gain a significant competitive advantage,” added Gabriela Ciupitu.

CX, a Key Differentiator in Local Business

As the founder of Customer Experience Romania, Gabriela Ciupitu has coordinated the CX Maturity Study for Romania and Moldova in 2023 and 2024, a strategic analysis of organizations’ development levels from a customer experience perspective. The report highlights the accelerated growth of CX maturity in Romania, emphasizing its critical role as a key differentiator in local business, with nearly 60% of organizations consistently monitoring CX objectives (59%, up from 43% in 2023).

“The CX Maturity Study in Romania reflects the growing complexity of CX practices implemented by organizations. It also analyses the impact of the methodologies used. Increased customer loyalty and retention are observed by two out of three organizations (66.67%), process efficiency is evident in 60% of companies adopting CX practices, while a reduction in complaints and an increase in customer numbers are noticeable in over 40% of cases. All these indicators have risen compared to the previous year, with the most notable improvement in new customer acquisition, where the effect is reported by 40% of companies, up from 27% in 2023”, explained Gabriela Ciupitu.

The rise of Customer Experience practices in Romania showcases a profound shift in the business environment: from isolated tactics to integrated strategies, from reactive to proactive approaches, and from simple interactions to lasting relationships.

CX is thus not just a differentiator but a core component of business infrastructure, with tangible impacts on retention, advocacy, and efficiency. Organizations that align their culture, technology, and people around the customer are the ones achieving sustainable growth.

