German condiments producer Fuchs invests EUR 14 mln to double turnover of Romanian plant

Fuchs Condimente, the local subsidiary of the German Fuchs group and one of the largest local producers of spices in the country, has invested EUR 14 million in the expansion of the factory in Curtea de Arges (Arges County, southern Romania) and the automation of production processes, a project through which the company aims to double its turnover in Romania in the coming years.

"This is the largest ongoing foreign investment of the Fuchs Group in the expansion of our production unit in Curtea de Argeş. The investment underlines the growing attractiveness of Romania for foreign investors and our firm commitment to a long-term presence in this country," said Uwe-Jens Karl, general manager of Fuchs Condimente Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company reported for 2023 a turnover of RON 180 million (EUR 36 mln), 28% more compared to the previous year.

Its profit reached RON 15.4 mln (over EUR 3 mln), nearly twice as high compared to 2022.

(Photo source: Facebook/Fuchs)