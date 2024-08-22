Business

German condiments producer Fuchs invests EUR 14 mln to double turnover of Romanian plant

22 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fuchs Condimente, the local subsidiary of the German Fuchs group and one of the largest local producers of spices in the country, has invested EUR 14 million in the expansion of the factory in Curtea de Arges (Arges County, southern Romania) and the automation of production processes, a project through which the company aims to double its turnover in Romania in the coming years.

"This is the largest ongoing foreign investment of the Fuchs Group in the expansion of our production unit in Curtea de Argeş. The investment underlines the growing attractiveness of Romania for foreign investors and our firm commitment to a long-term presence in this country," said Uwe-Jens Karl, general manager of Fuchs Condimente Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company reported for 2023 a turnover of RON 180 million (EUR 36 mln), 28% more compared to the previous year.

Its profit reached RON 15.4 mln (over EUR 3 mln), nearly twice as high compared to 2022. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Fuchs)

Normal
Business

German condiments producer Fuchs invests EUR 14 mln to double turnover of Romanian plant

22 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fuchs Condimente, the local subsidiary of the German Fuchs group and one of the largest local producers of spices in the country, has invested EUR 14 million in the expansion of the factory in Curtea de Arges (Arges County, southern Romania) and the automation of production processes, a project through which the company aims to double its turnover in Romania in the coming years.

"This is the largest ongoing foreign investment of the Fuchs Group in the expansion of our production unit in Curtea de Argeş. The investment underlines the growing attractiveness of Romania for foreign investors and our firm commitment to a long-term presence in this country," said Uwe-Jens Karl, general manager of Fuchs Condimente Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company reported for 2023 a turnover of RON 180 million (EUR 36 mln), 28% more compared to the previous year.

Its profit reached RON 15.4 mln (over EUR 3 mln), nearly twice as high compared to 2022. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Fuchs)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 August 2024
Administration
Bucharest's Velo Plan targets 'equitable' sharing of public space among all public transport means
22 August 2024
Justice
Andrew and Tristan Tate detained in Romania after house searches in new investigation
22 August 2024
Energy
Nofar gets EUR 110 mln financing from EBRD and Raiffeisen for 330MW PV parks in Romania
21 August 2024
Justice
House searches targeting Tate brothers carried out in Bucharest, Ilfov amid new investigation
21 August 2024
Transport
Romania’s Tarom extends suspension of flights to Beirut until September 2
21 August 2024
Defense
NATO moves LANZA LTR-25 air defence radar from Italy to Romania
21 August 2024
Tech
Luxembourg's WebPros takes over Romanian social media management firm SocialBee
21 August 2024
Agriculture
Drought cut Romanian farmers’ revenues by EUR 1.5 bln-1.8 bln