FrieslandCampina consolidates operations in Romania with new logistics center

Dutch group FrieslandCampina, one of the world's biggest dairy producers, inaugurated a new logistics center in Romania on May 4, thus consolidating its local operations. The center is part of the Class A industrial park Mureș City Logistics located in Cristești, near Târgu Mureș.

The company said it was the first partner in the Mureș City Logistics project, developed by Global Vision in partnership with Globalworth, benefiting from a quarter of the newly built building. A "Built-to-Suit" type solution was implemented in the 4,500 sqm, with the space being part of a single roof development project with a total area of 18,000 sqm.

"The new logistics center is in line with the company's sustainable growth, this step taken in the development of the logistics area contributing to the increase of operational competitiveness of FrieslandCampina Romania," said Ferenc Szecskó, CEO of FrieslandCampina Romania. According to him, the new logistics center will support the deliveries of dairy products of 100,000 tons/year.

In Romania, FrieslandCampina is present with the brands Napolact, Campina, and Dots.

The Mureș City Logistics project represents an investment of over EUR 12 million and is the first of a series of city logistics parks to be developed in the vicinity of primary and secondary cities.

