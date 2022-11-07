French soldier found dead in Bucharest hotel room

Romanian military prosecutors opened an investigation after a French soldier was found dead in a hotel room in Bucharest. According to Europa Libera Romania, he was part of a French battalion deployed to Romania, as France leads the NATO Battle Group in Romania.

The 41-year-old man reportedly checked into the hotel on Thursday, along with other French soldiers. A chambermaid found the body on Sunday, November 6, and alerted the authorities.

Prosecutors opened an investigation without ruling out any possibility at the moment - suicide or murder. The soldier was found with a stab wound in the neck area, most likely caused by a sharp object (scissors, according to local media reports).

Sources told Europa Libera Romania that there were no signs of a break-in to the hotel room. Investigators picked up evidence from the hotel room and images captured by surveillance cameras.

Hundreds of French soldiers are stationed in Romania as part of the NATO mission launched in response to the continued Russian aggression in Ukraine. France said in October that it would increase its military presence in Romania as part of NATO’s effort to strengthen its eastern flank.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)