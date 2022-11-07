Social

French soldier found dead in Bucharest hotel room

07 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian military prosecutors opened an investigation after a French soldier was found dead in a hotel room in Bucharest. According to Europa Libera Romania, he was part of a French battalion deployed to Romania, as France leads the NATO Battle Group in Romania.

The 41-year-old man reportedly checked into the hotel on Thursday, along with other French soldiers. A chambermaid found the body on Sunday, November 6, and alerted the authorities.

Prosecutors opened an investigation without ruling out any possibility at the moment - suicide or murder. The soldier was found with a stab wound in the neck area, most likely caused by a sharp object (scissors, according to local media reports).

Sources told Europa Libera Romania that there were no signs of a break-in to the hotel room. Investigators picked up evidence from the hotel room and images captured by surveillance cameras.

Hundreds of French soldiers are stationed in Romania as part of the NATO mission launched in response to the continued Russian aggression in Ukraine. France said in October that it would increase its military presence in Romania as part of NATO’s effort to strengthen its eastern flank.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Social

French soldier found dead in Bucharest hotel room

07 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian military prosecutors opened an investigation after a French soldier was found dead in a hotel room in Bucharest. According to Europa Libera Romania, he was part of a French battalion deployed to Romania, as France leads the NATO Battle Group in Romania.

The 41-year-old man reportedly checked into the hotel on Thursday, along with other French soldiers. A chambermaid found the body on Sunday, November 6, and alerted the authorities.

Prosecutors opened an investigation without ruling out any possibility at the moment - suicide or murder. The soldier was found with a stab wound in the neck area, most likely caused by a sharp object (scissors, according to local media reports).

Sources told Europa Libera Romania that there were no signs of a break-in to the hotel room. Investigators picked up evidence from the hotel room and images captured by surveillance cameras.

Hundreds of French soldiers are stationed in Romania as part of the NATO mission launched in response to the continued Russian aggression in Ukraine. France said in October that it would increase its military presence in Romania as part of NATO’s effort to strengthen its eastern flank.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania