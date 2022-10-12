France to strengthen NATO eastern flank with increased military presence in Romania

France will increase its military presence in Romania as part of NATO’s effort to strengthen its eastern flank in the context of continued Russian aggression in Ukraine.

France already had a military presence in Romania. Roughly one thousand French soldiers were shipped to Romania several weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The new deployment includes armored troop carriers and a squadron of Leclerc-class tanks, according to the French minister of defense cited by News.ro. French president Emmanuel Macron decided to consolidate the position of French troops on the eastern flank due to the violence of the fighting in Ukraine.

Russian forces recently launched missiles from ships in the Black Sea against Ukraine. The missiles crossed Moldova and came less than 100 km from Romanian airspace.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis saluted France’s decision to send troops to Romania, arguing that it represents “an important gesture for the Eastern Flank of NATO, a sign of Allied solidarity.”

Aside from its military presence in Romania, France will also deploy additional troops and fighter jets to Lithuania and Estonia.

