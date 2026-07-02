Romanian TeraPlast completes acquisition of polyethylene pipe manufacturing facility in Spain

TeraPlast has finalized the acquisition of the MASA polyethylene pipe manufacturing facility in Spain, previously part of Aliaxis, the company announced.

The production facility is located in Okondo, northern Spain, approximately 20 km from Bilbao, and has an annual production capacity of 16,000 tonnes. It serves a solid customer base in Spain, France, and Germany and generated revenues of EUR 29.4 million in 2025.

Over the next three years, TeraPlast will invest approximately EUR 4 million in modernizing and expanding the facility's production capacity, as well as integrating the business into the group's operational structure, it said.

The production facility has been acquired together with its local team of 79 employees.

Following its expansion into the Republic of Moldova, Hungary, Austria, and Croatia, Spain becomes the fifth foreign market where the group operates.

The final value of the transaction will be determined based on a usual formula starting from a base value of EUR 6.7 million, which will be adjusted depending on the actual working capital, in accordance with the agreed upon mechanism. The settlement will be done according to the June 30th financial statements within the next period.

Polymer processor TeraPlast Group includes the companies TeraPlast (Romania, Republic of Moldova, Hungary, Austria, and Spain), TeraGlass (Romania), TeraPlast Recycling (Romania), TeraBio Pack (Romania), Pro-Moulding (Romania and Hungary), Optiplast (Croatia), and Aquatica Experience Group companies (Romania). The group’s parent company, TeraPlast SA, has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 2008, under the symbol TRP.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TeraPlast)