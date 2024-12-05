Franchwise expands its portfolio with a cleaning products franchise – Kimicar: a turnkey business with an investment of around EUR 35,000

News from Companies

Franchwise, the largest consulting company specializing in the field of franchises in Romania, is expanding its portfolio with the launch of a new franchise. Kimicar is an Italian brand with over 20 years of presence in Romania and more than 40 years in Italy, that specializes in the sale and distribution of professional cleaning products for the HoReCa, automotive, and industrial sectors, as well as household consumers.

The Kimicar franchise offers a business model requiring an initial investment between EUR 35,000 and EUR 40,000, which includes a franchise fee of €6,000 plus VAT. The royalty fee is waived for the first year, with a monthly fee of €100 starting with the second year.

"The interest of entrepreneurs in the franchise business model continues to grow. Once primarily linked to the HoReCa industry, franchises have diversified significantly in recent years, with businesses across various sectors embracing this approach. Kimicar is a prime example, operating in a niche industry with low competitiveness. The outlook is promising, and we remain committed to providing business opportunities for Romanians who want to launch their first business or explore new markets with reduced risks and professional support", stated Raluca Voicu, Brand Ambassador at Franchwise.

Kimicar provides access to high-quality products renowned for their efficiency and environmental friendliness, developed using modern and sustainable technologies. With an adaptable and competitive business model, Kimicar aims to expand into major cities like Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Brașov, Timișoara, as well as Sibiu and Craiova, establishing a strong and consistent presence across the country. Through this franchise, Franchwise offers Romanian entrepreneurs access to a well-structured business model supported by an experienced international brand and an extensive product portfolio covering all cleaning and maintenance needs—from washing solutions to sanitizing and interior care products.

Partners benefit from online orders fulfilled from stock, as well as orders generated through the official website for their designated city. Continuous support, including training programs and local marketing strategies, contributes to the long-term success of their business. Kimicar is recognized for its innovative solutions, for maintaining high standards in cleaning and maintenance quality.

With this expansion, Franchwise reaffirms its commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs with accessible and carefully designed business solutions. Kimicar franchisees will enjoy ongoing support, technical assistance, and specialized training programs to accelerate the growth of their business.

About Franchwise

Founded in 2011, Franchwise is the largest consulting company specializing in the field of franchises in Romania, contributing to the development of the Romanian entrepreneurial environment. To date, Franchwise has helped more than 60 companies in Romania to expand through the franchise system and has developed more than 300 franchise projects in the market, with total investments of more than 25 million euros, supporting entrepreneurs to invest in the right franchise for them and develop the business. The company is also involved in the development of international projects in Romania, such as Logiscool, TUI Travel, Ethan Allen, and Sacoor Brothers. Furthermore, to encourage entrepreneurs and would-be entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, Franchwise has developed franchising courses for franchisors and franchisees, attended by over 100 companies to date.

