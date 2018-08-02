26.5 °C
Bucharest
Aug 02, 13:49

Four Romanians caught stealing from Italian museum

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

Four Romanians were arrested after being caught at the end of July while trying to steel exhibits from the Railway Museum in Colonna, a municipality 20 kilometers southeast of Rome.

The four, aged 18,19, 28 and 35, were living in a nomad camp in the Lazio region, The Carabinieri said.

They were trying to steal several silver, iron and copper items from the museum. The items included a silver coin from the Second World War, a pair of silver cufflinks, and antique brass scales.

The recovered goods were returned to the museum. The four Romanians were taken to the Velletri prison.

Masked thief steals EUR 4,300 from bank unit in central Romania

(Photo: Pixabay.com)

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now