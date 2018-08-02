Four Romanians caught stealing from Italian museum

Four Romanians were arrested after being caught at the end of July while trying to steel exhibits from the Railway Museum in Colonna, a municipality 20 kilometers southeast of Rome.

The four, aged 18,19, 28 and 35, were living in a nomad camp in the Lazio region, The Carabinieri said.

They were trying to steal several silver, iron and copper items from the museum. The items included a silver coin from the Second World War, a pair of silver cufflinks, and antique brass scales.

The recovered goods were returned to the museum. The four Romanians were taken to the Velletri prison.

