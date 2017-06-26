Former Romanian President elected honorary president of Moldova’s National Unity Party

Traian Basescu, Romania’s former President and the current head of the National Movement Party (PMP), was elected honorary president of the Republic of Moldova’s National Unity Party (PUN).

Similar to PMP, PUN’s main political objective is the union of Moldova with Romania.

A PMP delegation went to the Republic of Moldova on Sunday, June 25, to attend the extraordinary Congress of the National Unity Party. On this occasion, the two parties signed a collaboration protocol, and PUN elected Basescu as its honorary president.

“PUN’s objective is to bring together all the union forces in the Republic of Moldova and from outside the borders to achieve the objective of reunifying the country, thus putting an end to the effects of the Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact,” Traian Basescu wrote on his Facebook page.

The PUN is a newly established party that doesn’t have a president yet. In a press release, the party said that its Congress decided that “the position of president of the National Unity Party will remain vacant until Mr. Basescu’s Moldovan citizenship is legally clarified.”

Traian Basescu and his wife asked for the Moldovan citizenship in March of last year, and received the citizenship three months later, in early June. However, Moldova’s President Igor Dodon signed in January this year the decree to remove the Moldovan citizenship of Basescu. The former Romanian President challenged Dodon’s decision in court.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Partidul Unității Naționale on Facebook)