Former justice minister Rodica Stănoiu exhumed by Romanian prosecutors

The body of Romanian former justice minister Rodica Stănoiu was exhumed on Monday, December 15, after prosecutors opened an in rem case regarding her suspicious death, Digi24 reported. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the former minister may have been killed through negligence.

Rodica Stănoiu, former justice minister in the Adrian Năstase government, died on December 3, at the age of 86.

The Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Ilfov Tribunal opened a case of suspicious death in the minister’s death after they discovered that a few days before her death, Rodica Stănoiu was hospitalized at the “Alexandru Obregia” Hospital in Bucharest, with traces of blows on her body. She was discharged at the request of her partner.

“Several pieces of evidence were administered which revealed the need to carry out more thorough investigations related to the last period of the life of Stănoiu Rodica,” prosecutors said, cited by Digi24. They also mentioned “traces of acts of violence on her body, and aspects concerning the victim’s personal life in the last period.”

To uncover the truth, the case prosecutor ordered the exhumation of the body of Rodica Stănoiu from Izvorul Nou Cemetery in Bucharest. Prosecutors also requested medical documents from the Floreasca and Obregia hospitals as part of the investigation.

Hearings are to be conducted to establish the circumstances in which she died. The investigations will continue under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Ilfov Tribunal.

The announcement regarding the death of Rodica Stănoiu was made by former prime minister and PSD leader Adrian Năstase on his blog. He called Rodica Stănoiu “an old friend and colleague,” stating that she had an important contribution to reforms in the field of justice.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)