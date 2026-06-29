Non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania for business purposes spent RON 800.7 million (EUR 152.7 million) in the first quarter of 2026, while those who arrived for personal purposes spent RON 687.3 million (EUR 130.9 million), according to data compiled by the National Institute of Statistics. In total, they spent RON 1.488 billion (EUR 283.6 million).

Around 391,000 foreign tourists traveled to Romania in the first three months of the year. Roughly 51.8% travelled for business purposes, and their expenditures represented 53.8% of the total. Of the total business-related expenditures in the first quarter of 2026, the largest share was represented by accommodation expenses (50.3%), including breakfast, which was particularly preferred within this category (90.8% of total accommodation expenses).

Non-resident tourists’ expenses in restaurants and bars accounted for 16.5%, while shopping expenses represented 14.0% of total business-related expenditures. Of the total shopping expenses, 56.9% were allocated to the purchase of food and beverages, and 25.2% to gifts and souvenirs.

Expenses for car rental accounted for 57.1% of total transport expenses, those for access to amusement parks, fairs, casinos, and gaming halls accounted for 41.4%, and expenses for entrance tickets to museums, tourist attractions, and zoological/botanical gardens represented 32.4% of total recreation expenses.

Those who traveled to Romania for personal purposes (48.2% of the total) did so for holiday (65.6% of all personal-purpose trips). Their expenditures represented 46.2% of the total.

The largest share of total expenditures made by non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania for personal purposes was represented by accommodation expenses (41.1%), with accommodation including breakfast being particularly preferred (77.4%). Non-resident tourists’ shopping expenses amounted to 15.3%, while expenses in restaurants and bars represented 14.2% of total personal-purpose expenditures. Of the shopping expenses, 44.2% were allocated to the purchase of food and beverages, and 33.5% to the purchase of clothing and footwear. Expenses for access to amusement parks, fairs, casinos, and gaming halls represented 46.5% of total recreation expenses, while car rental expenses accounted for 52.5% of total transport expenses.

Of all non-residents who arrived in Romania during the first three months of 2026, 40.5% organized their stay independently, 36.1% organized their stay through a travel agency, 15.1% opted for other travel organization methods, such as through a trade union, while 8.3% organized their trip both independently and through a travel agency.

The main means of transport used to arrive in Romania was the airplane, used by 79.6% of the total number of tourists; 14.9% used their own cars, 4.9% used coaches and buses, while 0.6% arrived using other means of transport (train, river vessels, rented cars, motorcycles, etc.).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aaron Amat|Dreamstime.com)