Foreign Investors Council in Romania announces new Board of Directors for 2026-2027

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) announced its new Board of Directors for the 2026-2027 mandate following elections held during the organization’s General Assembly on May 19. The new leadership team includes representatives of some of the largest foreign investors and companies operating in Romania.

The new Board consists of Daniel Anghel (PwC), Frederic Aubet (Romcim), Gilles Ballot (Carrefour), Nedim Baytorun (Vodafone), Mihaela Bîtu (ING Bank), Ronald Binkofski (CTP), Ramona Jurubiță (KPMG), Alexandru Lupea (EY), Alessio Menegazzo (PPC), Șerban Nicolescu (Continental Tires), Cătălin Radu (Bristol Myers Squibb), Volker Raffel (E.ON), Alexandru Reff (Deloitte), Nicolas Richard (Engie), and Christina Verchere (OMV Petrom).

“The new Board of Directors reflects the breadth and diversity of Romania’s investment environment. Through the expertise and experience of its members, we will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the authorities and promote concrete solutions for a stable and competitive investment climate,” stated Ruxandra Băndilă, FIC Executive Director.

FIC said the new board will continue focusing on issues including fiscal and legislative predictability, attracting foreign investment, improving Romania’s competitiveness, human capital development, and supporting digitalization and innovation.

The Foreign Investors Council represents around 110 of the largest foreign-invested companies in Romania, whose combined turnover accounts for approximately 26% of the country’s gross domestic product, according to the organization.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)