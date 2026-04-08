Transport

Ford Otosan’s Romanian factory reports 6.4% higher output in Q1

08 April 2026

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The Ford Otosan plant in Romania produced 63,740 vehicles in the first quarter, up 6.4% compared to the 59,911 units assembled in the same period in 2025, according to data communicated to the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

The growth engine is the Ford Puma, the brand's best-selling model in Europe, which totaled 40,124 units in January-March, a 14.5% jump compared to the 35,042 in Q1 2025. However, the Courier light commercial vehicle range registered a 5% decline, to 23,616 units compared to 24,869.

In the same period, 52,440 vehicles left for foreign markets in the first three months, which means that over 82% of Craiova's production is destined for export. Ford Puma dominated in this chapter as well, with 38,473 units delivered outside Romania.

The increase comes in the context of Ford Otosan investing in modernizing the product range in Craiova: Puma recently received the BlueCruise semi-autonomous driving system, 5G connectivity, and, in the Gen-E electric version, an increased range of over 400 km.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Transport

Ford Otosan’s Romanian factory reports 6.4% higher output in Q1

08 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ford Otosan plant in Romania produced 63,740 vehicles in the first quarter, up 6.4% compared to the 59,911 units assembled in the same period in 2025, according to data communicated to the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

The growth engine is the Ford Puma, the brand's best-selling model in Europe, which totaled 40,124 units in January-March, a 14.5% jump compared to the 35,042 in Q1 2025. However, the Courier light commercial vehicle range registered a 5% decline, to 23,616 units compared to 24,869.

In the same period, 52,440 vehicles left for foreign markets in the first three months, which means that over 82% of Craiova's production is destined for export. Ford Puma dominated in this chapter as well, with 38,473 units delivered outside Romania.

The increase comes in the context of Ford Otosan investing in modernizing the product range in Craiova: Puma recently received the BlueCruise semi-autonomous driving system, 5G connectivity, and, in the Gen-E electric version, an increased range of over 400 km.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

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