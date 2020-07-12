Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Business

UiPath co-founder tops Forbes Romania's ranking of the richest Romanians

07 December 2020
Daniel Dines, the co-founder of the leading global robotic automation company UiPath, which in 2018 became the first "unicorn" set up by Romanian entrepreneurs, tops the ranking of the richest Romanians in 2020. His fortune is estimated at RON 7.7 billion (some EUR 1.58 billion), according to the top made by Forbes Romania.

Second in the top are Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of do-it-yourself chain Dedeman, with a fortune of RON 7.5 billion (EUR 1.54 billion). Former professional tennis player Ion Tiriac, whose wealth is estimated at RON 6 billion (some EUR 1.23 billion), completes the top three.

To evaluate the fortunes of the richest businessmen in Romania, Forbes Romania used a calculation methodology that took into account the turnover, net profit, and equity, "as well as a set of coefficients applicable to each of these financial indicators, for the most accurate estimation of the companies' value."

Romanian makeup mogul Anastasia Soare ranks fourth in the Forbes Romania ranking for 2020, with a fortune of RON 2.3 billion. Next are Zoltan Teszari, the IT entrepreneur that controls telecom company RCS&RDS (with an estimated fortune of RON 1.9 billion), Radu Dimofte (RON 1.5 billion), real estate entrepreneurs Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu (RON 1.4 billion), the Talpes family (RON 1.4 billion), Anca Vlad - president of the Fildas-Catena Group (RON 1.3 billion), and real estate entrepreneur Iulian Dascalu (RON 1.2 billion).

