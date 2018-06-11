New online food delivery platform launches in Romania

A new global platform that allows users to order food online was launched in Romania. This is FoodEx and is currently available in Bucharest.

The new platform promises users fast orders, as they can place an order in under one minute. They can access the platform both on a computer at foodex.com and through the FoodEx mobile app, which is available in Google Play and the App Store.

FoodEx will also launch a customer loyalty system based on points, which the clients can use to benefit from discounts on the orders they make. A pre-order option will also be made available, which will allow users to choose a day and time of delivery.

The food delivery market in Romania has seen many new players in the last few months. For example, Uber Eats, the on-demand food delivery app of Uber, was officially launched in Bucharest in mid May, followed a week later by the launch of Spanish on-demand delivery app Glovo. French group Carrefour, one of the top retailers in Romania, also launched in early March a food delivery app called Gurmandio.

Meanwhile, Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com, one of the biggest food delivery marketplaces in Europe, bought local online food order platform Oliviera.

Irina Marica, [email protected]