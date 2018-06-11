23 °C
Bucharest
Jun 11, 11:08

New online food delivery platform launches in Romania

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

A new global platform that allows users to order food online was launched in Romania. This is FoodEx and is currently available in Bucharest.

The new platform promises users fast orders, as they can place an order in under one minute. They can access the platform both on a computer at foodex.com and through the FoodEx mobile app, which is available in Google Play and the App Store.

FoodEx will also launch a customer loyalty system based on points, which the clients can use to benefit from discounts on the orders they make. A pre-order option will also be made available, which will allow users to choose a day and time of delivery.

The food delivery market in Romania has seen many new players in the last few months. For example, Uber Eats, the on-demand food delivery app of Uber, was officially launched in Bucharest in mid May, followed a week later by the launch of Spanish on-demand delivery app Glovo. French group Carrefour, one of the top retailers in Romania, also launched in early March a food delivery app called Gurmandio.

Meanwhile, Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com, one of the biggest food delivery marketplaces in Europe, bought local online food order platform Oliviera.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now