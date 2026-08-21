Romania proposes three Black Sea perimeters for 3.1 GW of offshore wind

The Ministry of Energy has proposed three areas in Romania's Black Sea sector for potential concessions to develop offshore wind farms, with a combined planned capacity of 3.1 GW, according to Mediafax.

The proposed areas comprise one perimeter with a capacity of 1,900 MW and two with 600 MW each. The ministry said the areas identified under the Romanian Energy Strategy 2025-2035 are suitable for offshore wind projects using fixed foundations, compatible with currently available technology and located outside areas considered highly sensitive.

Romania's energy strategy sets a target of 3 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2035. The government considers offshore wind an opportunity to diversify the electricity mix and strengthen energy security.

The World Bank's Offshore Wind Roadmap for Romania estimates the Black Sea has significant wind resources, with average speeds exceeding 7.5 metres per second and an overall technical potential of about 76 GW. Of this potential, approximately 22 GW could be developed using fixed foundations and 54 GW using floating technology.

The 3 GW target represents a moderate development scenario. An accelerated scenario could result in as much as 7 GW of offshore wind capacity, according to the ministry's supporting documents.

Romania adopted its offshore wind legislation in 2024 through Law No. 121, establishing the legal framework for developing electricity generation projects in the Black Sea. The concession of the proposed areas is subject to further regulatory and administrative steps.

The ministry has previously said that Romania could produce its first electricity from offshore wind within several years, provided the required legal procedures are completed and financing is available. Former energy minister Sebastian Burduja said in 2023 that the first megawatt-hour could enter the National Energy System by 2030.

The proposed 3.1 GW of concessions would broadly match Romania's 2035 strategic target and would constitute the first concrete areas identified by the authorities for large-scale offshore wind development in the country's Black Sea waters.

iulian@romania-insider.com