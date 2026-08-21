Moldova launches feasibility study tender for motorway linking to Romania’s A8

Moldova has launched a tender for design services for a feasibility study covering an approximately 125-km section of the planned A8 motorway between Ungheni and Budești, establishing a key link with Romania's A8 route towards Iaşi and Târgu Neamţ.

The National Roads Administration of Moldova said the section will start at the Ungheni junction, near the Romanian border, and run to the intersection with the M5 and R5 roads near Budești in Chişinău municipality, Economica.net reported.

The feasibility study will include traffic studies, technical assessments, an environmental impact assessment, identification of land requirements, utility relocation solutions and technical and economic analyses. It will also provide cost estimates and other documentation required for the subsequent design and construction stages.

Interested companies can submit bids until September 21 at 10:00, according to the National Roads Administration. The estimated value of the contract is MDL 87.88 million (EUR 4.5 million), excluding VAT, with funding provided from Moldova's Road Fund.

The study will form the basis for the subsequent design and construction of the A8 Ungheni-Chişinău-Odesa motorway. The documentation will have to comply with Moldovan construction legislation, applicable national and European standards and established road infrastructure design practices.

The project would extend the A8 motorway planned in Romania across the Prut and provide Moldova with a high-capacity road connection to Romania's transport network. The Ungheni area is already connected to Romania through the bridge over the Prut, which forms part of the cross-border transport infrastructure.

On the Romanian side, the A8 section between Târgu Neamţ, Iaşi and Ungheni is planned to be financed through the European Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme. Four sections are planned on the Romanian side, with appeals having been accepted for sections two and four, potentially delaying the start of construction works.

The Moldovan motorway project is part of the country's efforts to improve transport connectivity with the European Union and develop infrastructure along the Romania-Moldova corridor. The feasibility study is expected to establish the technical configuration and investment requirements for the 125-km section before construction can proceed.

iulian@romania-insider.com