Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu remains under judicial supervision, cannot leave Romania

Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu will remain under judicial supervision for another 60 days in a bribery investigation and cannot leave Romania without prior approval. The Bucharest Tribunal on Thursday, August 20, rejected his challenge to the restrictions imposed by anti-corruption prosecutors, Agerpres reported.

Ciucu was placed under judicial supervision by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in June. Prosecutors recently extended the measure for another two months, from August 17 through October 15.

The mayor challenged the extension and also asked the court to relax some of the restrictions, including the ban on leaving Romania without the prosecutor’s permission and the prohibition on contacting certain individuals.

The people he is barred from contacting include the mayor of Bucharest’s District 6 and an employee of the city’s Urban Planning Directorate. The court rejected his requests as unfounded.

“If I did not take this step, I would be admitting guilt. Because I have to defend my rights and freedoms, I chose to do this, including as a symbolic gesture,” Ciprian Ciucu said two days before the ruling, as quoted by Agerpres. “I will challenge the judicial supervision every time.”

The case concerns allegations that Ciprian Ciucu received undue benefits from two businesspeople during the November-December 2025 election campaign. Prosecutors allege that the benefits consisted of advertising and electoral consulting services provided in connection with administrative procedures for an urban planning certificate and building permit for a Bucharest real estate project.

At the time of the alleged acts in November 2025, Ciucu was serving as mayor of District 6.

DNA has also charged the two businesspeople with bribery and a third businessman with complicity in bribery, alleging that he facilitated the arrangement. All four suspects were placed under judicial supervision.

Ciprian Ciucu has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying he did not accept a bribe and has “nothing to hide.” He has also said that he intends to complete his term as Bucharest mayor.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Călin)