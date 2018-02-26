Takeaway.com takes over food delivery firms in Romania and Bulgaria

Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com, one of the biggest food delivery marketplaces in Europe, has signed an agreement to take over BGmenu in Bulgaria and Oliviera in Romania.

The enterprise value for the transaction is EUR 10.5 million.

Takeaway.com will significantly invest in both Bulgaria and Romania. This acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to expand its leadership position on the continent.

BGmenu is the market leader in food delivery in Bulgaria, in terms of orders, while Oliviera is one of the top delivery marketplaces in Romania.

Takeaway.com owns the largest food delivery brands in Germany, Poland, Belgium and Austria.

“With the acquisition of BGmenu and Oliviera we are adding fast-growing online food delivery markets with a sizeable population to our footprint. It is our intent to execute the same strategy in these countries that brought hypergrowth to our Polish business Pyszne.pl,” said Jitse Groen, CEO and founder of Takeaway.com.

