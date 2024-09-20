Floods ravaged almost 7,000 households in 28 communes of Romania's Galati county

Almost 7,000 households (6,939) in 28 communes were severely hit by the floods in Galati county, according to the updated estimates published by the local authorities on the evening of September 19.

"From the data available at this moment, 28 communes are affected by floods. The data at this moment are estimates and were communicated by the local authorities in the respective communes," the authorities in Galati reported, as quoted by News.ro.

Galati is the county that suffered the heaviest damages during the floods caused by massive rainfalls last weekend.

Most of the households hit by the floods are in Pechea - 2,000. The commune has a population of 11,200.

National roads, county and communal roads, bridges, footbridges, streets, economic agents, cultural objectives, institutions, educational institutions, wells, water supply networks and sewerage, arable land, crops, solariums, greenhouses, forest roads, county roads, railway, and hydrotechnical constructions were also damaged in the 28 localities, according to the local authorities.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)