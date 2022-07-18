Flavours of Romania: Filming underway on second season

Video

The second season of Flavours of Romania, the documentary series promoting the country’s culture, cuisine, and nature, is currently in the making, the producers announced.

The series is produced and presented by Charlie Ottley, who previously worked on the series Wild Carpathia and a documentary about the Danube Delta, among others.

The second season will have nine episodes, revisiting the country’s historical regions in an attempt “to capture Romania’s spirit with new stories, flavours, sounds and adventures.”

“We were thrilled and slightly overwhelmed by the reactions to the first season. Thanks to our partner, Vodafone Romania, we can get back on the road and have a new chance to present the beauty and complexity of this beautiful country that I have since turned into my permanent home. The series is meant to inspire and entertain but also highlight some important causes,” Ottley explained, quoted by Realitateadesibiu.net.

The nine episodes of the first season of Flavours of Romania, currently available on Netflix Romania, cover the country’s historic regions, focusing on their food, culture, history, and landscapes.

(Photo: Flavours of Romania Facebook Page)

