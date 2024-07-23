Flanco Relocates to SkyTower Bucharest, Romania's tallest building

News from Companies

Flanco Retail, one of Romania’s leading retailers of electronic and household appliances, announces the move of its headquarters to SkyTower, the tallest building in the country and a notable sustainable landmark in Bucharest.

Starting in July, Flanco occupies the entire 11th floor of SkyTower, spanning over 1,150 square metres. This move represents a strategic step towards providing employees with a modern, comfortable working environment in a multi-purpose building that offers top-tier facilities.

“We are delighted to offer Flanco team a turnkey office space that meets the needs of major retail companies,” stated Bogdan Deju, Leasing & Asset Manager for RPHI Romania, the company that owns and manages SkyTower Bucharest. “SkyTower provides natural lighting, high-speed elevators, a high-tech events center with the first auditorium built within an office building, a top-floor restaurant, and a spacious green outdoor area. We are committed to offering a sustainable work environment that fosters innovation and collaboration.”

"Moving to SkyTower is a strategic step for FLANCO. We want to offer our employees a modern and comfortable working environment in a multipurpose building with top facilities, benefits that contribute to their well-being, as well as exclusive community events and quick access to transportation. We are confident that this change will help increase the productivity and satisfaction of our team”, says Dragoș Sîrbu, CEO of Flanco.

The relocation to the new headquarters also marks the retailer's strategic shift towards repositioning as the first smart discounter store chain in Romania’s electro-IT sector. Establishing its "Discount Laboratory" in the beating heart of the capital's commercial center, inside an iconic building, was therefore a natural step forward.

SkyTower Bucharest, owned by Raiffeisen Property Holding International (RPHI), stands 137 meters tall with 37 floors and a 60-meter underground structure for storage and parking. The tower is the first building in the world to receive SHORE PLATINUM certification, the first office building in Romania certified with LEED Platinum for Operations and Maintenance, while also holding the GOLD DGNB certification for sustainable buildings, evaluated by ÖGNI (Austrian Society for Sustainable Building Management).

SkyTower Bucharest is the first and currently the only building in Romania to become member of the World Federation of Great Towers – WFGT. As a member of the World Federation of the Great Towers, SkyTower is recognized for its excellence and its iconic status.

In 2023, SkyTower Bucharest received two Romanian Property Awards: The Office Refurbishment Award and the Office Interior Award, highlighting the high-quality design and refurbishment of its common areas and interior office spaces.

SkyTower offers tenants a range of facilities including a panoramic gourmet restaurant, a uniquely designed urban garden, the Cafelier specialty coffee bar (both indoors and outdoors), and the SkyHub Events Centre featuring a high-tech multifunctional auditorium with a 56-seat capacity, a multimedia 12-seat meeting room, and a 100 square meter lounge and cocktail area with a bar and terrace.

Flanco is the first electro-IT Smart Discounter in Romania. With more than 1,500 employees, the company has a network of 160 stores, located in the most important shopping areas in 113 Romanian cities. The retailer's online store, flanco.ro, is also in continuous development and offers state-of-the-art technology, the most sought-after brands and innovative payment solutions.

