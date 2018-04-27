Flanco opens discount electro-IT shop in Bucharest

Flanco, the second-biggest electro-IT retailer on the local market, will open its first outlet shop on the site of its former Flanco Mihai Bravu store in Bucharest.

The shop will sell resealed products and products on clearance sale and will have discounts of up to 80%. This will be the first electro-IT outlet in Romania, according to Flanco.

The company currently operates a network of 122 stores in 88 cities in Romania.

