Romania’s finance minister announces additional 50% fiscal deduction for stock exchange listing costs

Companies listing on the stock exchange will benefit from an additional 50% deduction for the listing related costs as part of the government’s economic relaunch package, interim finance minister Alexandru Nazare announced.

“The relaunch package is moving forward: listing on the stock exchange must become a real option for more Romanian companies. We are now taking another important step for the capital market. The expenses incurred by a company for listing on the stock exchange are tax-deductible under general rules. With this order, we clarify the eligible expenses and the implementation of the tax incentive provided by the Fiscal Code, so that companies going public can benefit, in addition to the standard deductibility, from an additional 50% deduction for these costs,” he explained in a social media post.

Through this measure, the state acknowledges that listing on the stock exchange is not only a private decision by a company, but “a step that benefits the economy, bringing transparency, better governance, access to investors, and capital for development,” the minister said.

Although progress has been made in recent years and the Bucharest Stock Exchange has shown growth, the country is still below its potential, Nazare argued.

“Romania has taken steps forward in recent years. The Bucharest Stock Exchange has continued to grow, we have strong listed companies, increasing interest in government bonds, and an expanding investor base. But we are still below our potential.”

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)