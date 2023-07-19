Romania’s Neversea festival releases first passes for 2024 edition

Romania’s major seaside festival Neversea will return in 2024, the organizers announced. The first passes for next year’s event go on sale this Thursday, July 20.

The festival attracted more than 277,000 music fans to the beach in Constanta this year, both from Romania and abroad.

Those who want to live the Neversea experience in 2024 can register here and get a RON 100 discount for the first ticket sale. Starting July 20, registered fans can purchase festival passes at a special price of RON 330. According to the organizers, the tickets will be on sale for 72 hours, subject to availability.

Fans who have not registered can purchase season tickets directly from the official website for RON 442.

One-day tickets will also be available.

Further details about the dates or artists for the 2024 edition are yet to be announced.

(Photo source: Facebook/Neversea)