The fifth edition of the Neversea Festival, Europe's largest beach festival, attracted more than 277,000 music fans from Romania and around the world. The four-day event, held on the scenic Black Sea coast in Constanța, was a resounding success.

Held by UNTOLD organizers, the festival lineup featured a diverse range of artists, from international stars like J Balvin and Lil Uzi Vert to Romanian favorites like Alok and INNA. Each day of the festival brought new surprises, from Salvatore Ganacci's colorful set to Paul Kalkbrenner's emotional techno journey.

One of the highlights of the festival was J Balvin's performance on the main stage. The Colombian reggaeton star brought the house down with his hit songs, including "I Like It" and "La Canción." Balvin also premiered a new song for the fans, which was met with rave reviews.

"The fifth edition of Neversea Festival was full of color, premieres, tears of joy, bursts of laughter, and dancing until sunrise. It was about the coolest group of friends singing along with their favorite artists on each of the festival's six stages. Neversea 2023 was the place where, together, we created new memories," said Ioana Chereji, UNTOLD Universe's head of communication.

Another memorable moment was Timmy Trumpet's set, which combined classical music with EDM Big Room. Trumpet's energy was infectious, and the crowd went wild for his performance.

The summer festival season in Romania is going strong this year, with Electric Castle taking place at Banffy Castle in Cluj on July 19. The festival will feature a stellar lineup of headliners, including Macklemore, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers, and Iggy Pop.

