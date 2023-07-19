George Enescu Festival: Tickets go on sale for concerts in Sibiu

Romania's famous George Enescu International Festival will bring world-class orchestras and superstars of classical music to Sibiu this autumn, and the tickets have already been put up for sale.

Four concerts will be held in the Transylvanian city in September. Tickets and passes can be purchased both online at Iabilet.ro and from the network of partner stores, the organizers said.

Organized by the Play Cultural Association in partnership with the Sibiu State Philharmonic, the event's recitals bring to Sibiu the magic of the largest classical music event in Romania – the George Enescu Festival.

Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra and Camerata Salzburg, two super-orchestras with over 120 musicians from 6 countries, will charm the audience with a series of masterpieces by Beethoven, Mozart, Haydn, Rachmaninoff, Bartók, and Bach, under the baton of internationally renowned conductors such as Gregory Ahss and István Várdai. The program will be completed by international classical music stars such as the Dutch violinist Janine Jansen and the French pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard.

The series of unique concerts will be completed by the Sibiu State Philharmonic with a program of Ligeti and Tchaikovsky under the baton of American conductor Roderick Cox.

The program of this year's edition ends with the recital of superstar Avi Avital, who will hold a captivating show together with the pianist Omer Klein in a unique fusion of jazz, classical music and traditional music from Israel and North Africa.

Tickets are available online here.

(Photo source: Asociatia Culturala Play)