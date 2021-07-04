Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 04/07/2021 - 08:07
Business

Romania's FinMin confident about positive review under Excessive Deficit Procedure

07 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will come under the screening of the European Commission (EC) and rating agencies in April, but the stronger confidence in the country's economic recovery implied by the World Bank's and European Commission's forecasts favor positive reviews, finance minister Alexandru Nazare said on April 6.

"We badly need to get a positive evaluation at the end of the review," minister Nazare said, Economica.net reported.

Shortly after his comments, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also announced an improved forecast for Romania's growth this year - 6% - well above the 4.3% seen by the WB.

Minister Nazare assured that the Government's budget planning was drafted in close cooperation with the European Commission, meaning that the planning structure was already agreed upon in broad terms.

He also announced that Romania's public deficit shrank by 0.4% in the first quarter of the year (Q1) compared to the same period last year.

The fiscal consolidation and the public debt management are the main elements monitored by the rating agencies, which maintained Romania in the investment-grade area despite the 8.9%-of-GDP deficit and the surge in the debt-to-GDP ratio by 12.5pp to nearly 50% in 2020. Prime minister Florin Citu recently expressed confidence about the rating agencies eventually improving the country's outlook (currently negative) while admitting that the upgrade typically takes more time than the downgrade.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Finantelor)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 04/07/2021 - 08:07
Business

Romania's FinMin confident about positive review under Excessive Deficit Procedure

07 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will come under the screening of the European Commission (EC) and rating agencies in April, but the stronger confidence in the country's economic recovery implied by the World Bank's and European Commission's forecasts favor positive reviews, finance minister Alexandru Nazare said on April 6.

"We badly need to get a positive evaluation at the end of the review," minister Nazare said, Economica.net reported.

Shortly after his comments, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also announced an improved forecast for Romania's growth this year - 6% - well above the 4.3% seen by the WB.

Minister Nazare assured that the Government's budget planning was drafted in close cooperation with the European Commission, meaning that the planning structure was already agreed upon in broad terms.

He also announced that Romania's public deficit shrank by 0.4% in the first quarter of the year (Q1) compared to the same period last year.

The fiscal consolidation and the public debt management are the main elements monitored by the rating agencies, which maintained Romania in the investment-grade area despite the 8.9%-of-GDP deficit and the surge in the debt-to-GDP ratio by 12.5pp to nearly 50% in 2020. Prime minister Florin Citu recently expressed confidence about the rating agencies eventually improving the country's outlook (currently negative) while admitting that the upgrade typically takes more time than the downgrade.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Finantelor)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?