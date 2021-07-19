Profile picture for user andreich
RO Govt. lists another EUR 184 mln Fidelis bonds sold to households

19 July 2021
Government bonds worth RON 905 mln (EUR 183.5mn), previously issued to households, were listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on July 16. The bonds are denominated in euros and local currency.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) attracted RON 614.5mn and EUR 59mn (values amounting to RON 905mn – EUR 183.5mn) through the fourth primary offer for sale of government securities for the individual investors (FIDELIS) carried out in the last 12 months through Bucharest Stock Exchange’s (BVB) systems.

Thus, the value of the four rounds of financing carried out in the last 12 months on the Bucharest Stock Exchange by the Ministry of Finance exceeded RON 7bn (over EUR 1.4bn).

“The continuation of the offers within the FIDELIS program this year demonstrates that the Government wants to offer the population safe savings alternatives through government instruments. The FIDELIS program is one of the government securities programs launched by the Ministry of Finance and is run through the capital market to provide individual investors with investment opportunities and flexibility in managing investment availability,” said prime minister Florin Citu, the interim Minister of Finance.

(Photo: Iryna Drozd/ Dreamstime)

10

