Romanian refurbished phone retailer fenix.eco starts selling to companies with new B2B unit

Romanian startup fenix.eco, a retailer of refurbished brand phones, has also launched a B2B unit. The startup’s first corporate client is BNP Paribas Personal Finance – Bucharest Branch.

Through this new unit, fenix.eco offers local enterprises the possibility to buy for their employees refurbished Apple, Samsung, Sony, and Huawei smartphones up to 50% cheaper than new ones. The refurbished phones also come with new accessories and a 12-month guarantee.

“We successfully entered the consumer market eight months ago. We now intend to duplicate our B2C success in B2B,” said fenix.eco co-founder Grégoire Vigroux, a serial entrepreneur and business angel.

“Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, many companies are currently trying to optimize their expenses. Our refurbished smartphones combine a perfect shape and working condition, at a much lower price than new. According to HMD Global, 91% of European businesses consider price an important factor when acquiring smartphones for their employees. Therefore, I believe fenix.eco is quickly going to become a ‘no brainer’ for a growing number of SMEs and corporate buyers,” he added.

The fenix.eco online store now has a B2B section from which corporate buyers can place orders and obtain discounts, based on order volumes.

BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the first corporate partner of fenix.eco on this segment. “Besides a sustainable finance business model, a fundamental part of our DNA is to be actively involved in initiatives that promote greater environmental responsibility. We are enthusiastic every time we meet visionary people who are determined to generate a positive impact for a better future, such as the start-up fenix.eco. We believe in the effectiveness of the shared economy to bring about more sustainable collective consumption behaviors. By choosing to reuse old smartphones instead of buying new ones, we are helping to reduce pollution,” said Miruna Senciuc, CEO BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA Bucharest Branch.

fenix.eco is a Romanian startup launched in April 2020, selling refurbished smartphones with new accessories and 12-month warranty. Apple currently accounts for 75% of fenix.eco’s sales, with the iPhone 8 the company’s bestseller.

fenix.eco co-founder Gregoire Vigroux is also a shareholder in the company that owns the Romania-Insider.com website.

(Photo source: the company)