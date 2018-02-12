Romania beats Canada in Fed Cup tie

Romania beat Canada in the Fed Cup World Group II match organized in Cluj-Napoca last weekend, with a final score of 3-1. Thus, the Romanian team will play in the World Group II play-offs in April.

After the first day, Romania was leading the score 2-0, after Sorana Cirstea defeated Canada’s Carol Zhao in a two-set match that ended 6-2, 6-2, and Irina-Camelia Begu defeated Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

On Sunday, Irina-Camelia Begu also won the match against Katherine Sebov, with the score 6-2, 6-4, thus bringing an insuperable advantage of 3-0 for Romania.

The final general score was 3-1, after Romania’s Ana Bogdan and Raluca Olaru lost the doubles match against Gabriela Dabrowski and Carol Zhao.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Romania Fed Cup Team on Facebook)