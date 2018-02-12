2 °C
Bucharest
Feb 12, 12:49

Romania beats Canada in Fed Cup tie

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

Romania beat Canada in the Fed Cup World Group II match organized in Cluj-Napoca last weekend, with a final score of 3-1. Thus, the Romanian team will play in the World Group II play-offs in April.

After the first day, Romania was leading the score 2-0, after Sorana Cirstea defeated Canada’s Carol Zhao in a two-set match that ended 6-2, 6-2, and Irina-Camelia Begu defeated Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

On Sunday, Irina-Camelia Begu also won the match against Katherine Sebov, with the score 6-2, 6-4, thus bringing an insuperable advantage of 3-0 for Romania.

The final general score was 3-1, after Romania’s Ana Bogdan and Raluca Olaru lost the doubles match against Gabriela Dabrowski and Carol Zhao.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Romania Fed Cup Team on Facebook)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list