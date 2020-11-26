Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 08:33
Real Estate

Fashion House will open its second outlet center in Romania in March 2021

26 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fashion House Group, one of the largest developers in the outlet sector in Europe, will open its second outlet center in Romania – Fashion House Pallady – on March 25, 2021.

The new outlet center is located in the eastern part of Bucharest, at the exit to the A2 highway.

The center has already started taking in the first tenants. Puma is the first brand to join Fashion House Pallady and start designing the new store.  In the coming months, new brands will enter the outlet which will have a total area of​​13,000 sqm.

The project, worth a total of EUR 25 million, will be developed in two stages and will include 60 shops plus restaurants and a playground for children.

The available spaces are currently 50% leased, according to the developer.

“The development of this new project clearly shows the growth potential of the fashion retail market, especially now that Romanians have become much more attentive to the quality-price ratio, a context that favors both outlet centers," said Cornelia Nicolae, Retail Operations Director of the Fashion House Group.

The group also owns an outlet center in western Bucharest, on the A1 highway – Fashion House Militari.

Fashion House Group, which is part of real estate development group Liebrech & wood currently has a portfolio of six outlet centers in Poland, Romania, and Russia.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 10:52
16 September 2020
Business
Fashion retailer Cacharel’s only brand store in Romania opens in Fashion House Outlet Centre Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 08:33
Real Estate

Fashion House will open its second outlet center in Romania in March 2021

26 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fashion House Group, one of the largest developers in the outlet sector in Europe, will open its second outlet center in Romania – Fashion House Pallady – on March 25, 2021.

The new outlet center is located in the eastern part of Bucharest, at the exit to the A2 highway.

The center has already started taking in the first tenants. Puma is the first brand to join Fashion House Pallady and start designing the new store.  In the coming months, new brands will enter the outlet which will have a total area of​​13,000 sqm.

The project, worth a total of EUR 25 million, will be developed in two stages and will include 60 shops plus restaurants and a playground for children.

The available spaces are currently 50% leased, according to the developer.

“The development of this new project clearly shows the growth potential of the fashion retail market, especially now that Romanians have become much more attentive to the quality-price ratio, a context that favors both outlet centers," said Cornelia Nicolae, Retail Operations Director of the Fashion House Group.

The group also owns an outlet center in western Bucharest, on the A1 highway – Fashion House Militari.

Fashion House Group, which is part of real estate development group Liebrech & wood currently has a portfolio of six outlet centers in Poland, Romania, and Russia.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 10:52
16 September 2020
Business
Fashion retailer Cacharel’s only brand store in Romania opens in Fashion House Outlet Centre Bucharest
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital