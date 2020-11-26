Fashion House will open its second outlet center in Romania in March 2021

Fashion House Group, one of the largest developers in the outlet sector in Europe, will open its second outlet center in Romania – Fashion House Pallady – on March 25, 2021.

The new outlet center is located in the eastern part of Bucharest, at the exit to the A2 highway.

The center has already started taking in the first tenants. Puma is the first brand to join Fashion House Pallady and start designing the new store. In the coming months, new brands will enter the outlet which will have a total area of​​13,000 sqm.

The project, worth a total of EUR 25 million, will be developed in two stages and will include 60 shops plus restaurants and a playground for children.

The available spaces are currently 50% leased, according to the developer.

“The development of this new project clearly shows the growth potential of the fashion retail market, especially now that Romanians have become much more attentive to the quality-price ratio, a context that favors both outlet centers," said Cornelia Nicolae, Retail Operations Director of the Fashion House Group.

The group also owns an outlet center in western Bucharest, on the A1 highway – Fashion House Militari.

Fashion House Group, which is part of real estate development group Liebrech & wood currently has a portfolio of six outlet centers in Poland, Romania, and Russia.

