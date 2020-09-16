Fashion retailer Cacharel’s only brand store in Romania opens in Fashion House Outlet Centre Bucharest

International fashion retailer Cacharel opened its only brand store in Romania in the Fashion House Outlet Centre in Bucharest.

The new store, which covers 196.26 sqm, is retailing exclusively menswear collections, the shopping centre announced.

Created in 1962, in Nimes, by Jean Bousquet, Cacharel was one of the first fashion houses to present a pret-a-porter collection as an alternative to haute couture in the 1960s.

The opening of the Cacharel store further demonstrates the growth potential of the local retail market and the Fashion House Group, the only operator of outlet centres in Bucharest.

The 15,500 sqm outlet centre in Militari, opened in December 2008, hosts more than 50 stores of many famous brands. The third phase of the project is set to open in November 2020, while the final stage is due to be unveiled in 2021.

By the spring of 2021, the Group will inaugurate its second outlet centre in Bucharest, near Cernica (exit from the A2 motorway). The new centre will accommodate 59 stores.

Fashion House Group(FHGR) is a leading player in the European outlet sector and the largest developer/operator in the CEE and Russian markets. The portfolio of projects delivered by FHGR includes six Fashion House Outlet Centres in Poland, Romania, and Russia.

Fashion House Group is part of the Liebrecht & wooD Group, a European real estate development company.

(Photo source: the company)