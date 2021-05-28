Fashion House opens new outlet centre in eastern Bucharest

Fashion House Group, one of the largest developers in the outlet sector in Europe, inaugurated its second outlet centre in Bucharest on May 27. Built in the eastern part of the capital, Fashion House Pallady required a total investment of EUR 25 million.

The project of over 12,000 square meters includes 62 shops, a playground for children, restaurants and over 300 parking spaces that visitors can use for free. Brands such as Puma, Killtec, Tom Tailor, Lee Cooper, Triumph, Otter, Sizeer, Ecco, Colin’s, US Polo Assn, United Colors of Benetton, or Marco O’Polo can be found at Fashion House Pallady.

The company said that the opening of the outlet centre’s first phase created over 100 jobs. The second and last phase is scheduled for opening in 2022.

The new Fashion House outlet center is part of large retail and leisure park developed by Liebrecht & wooD Group.

Fashion House Pallady is the seventh outlet developed by Fashion House Group in Central and Eastern Europe and Russia, and the second in the Romanian capital. The group also owns an outlet centre in western Bucharest, on the A1 highway – Fashion House Militari.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)