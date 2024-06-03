Real Estate

Fall Creek to set up blueberry nursery in Romania on 50-hectare land purchased from Portland Trust

03 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Portland Trust, one of the most active real estate developers in Romania, announced the sale of a 50-hectare plot of land in Moara Vlăsiei to Fall Creek, a global leader in blueberry breeding and plants. 

The deal, whose value was not disclosed, marks a significant milestone in Fall Creek's expansion into the European market, Portland Trust said. 

The purchased land will be the site of Fall Creek's new state-of-the-art blueberry nursery, which is planned to become a central hub for innovation in blueberry planting stock. The move is set to strengthen the company's supply chain capabilities, ensuring the supply of high-quality blueberry plants to growers across Europe.

According to Florin Furdui, country manager at Portland Trust Romania, the land sits on significant water reservoirs, necessary for plant production.

"Purchasing this land in Moara Vlăsiei is essential to our growth strategy. We are excited to bring our expertise to Europe and contribute to the agricultural landscape of the region, taking into account Romania's potential in this segment," said Burgert van Dyk, EMEA Regional Director within Fall Creek.

Portland Trust will manage the development of the nursery's infrastructure.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Portland Trust)

Normal
Real Estate

Fall Creek to set up blueberry nursery in Romania on 50-hectare land purchased from Portland Trust

03 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Portland Trust, one of the most active real estate developers in Romania, announced the sale of a 50-hectare plot of land in Moara Vlăsiei to Fall Creek, a global leader in blueberry breeding and plants. 

The deal, whose value was not disclosed, marks a significant milestone in Fall Creek's expansion into the European market, Portland Trust said. 

The purchased land will be the site of Fall Creek's new state-of-the-art blueberry nursery, which is planned to become a central hub for innovation in blueberry planting stock. The move is set to strengthen the company's supply chain capabilities, ensuring the supply of high-quality blueberry plants to growers across Europe.

According to Florin Furdui, country manager at Portland Trust Romania, the land sits on significant water reservoirs, necessary for plant production.

"Purchasing this land in Moara Vlăsiei is essential to our growth strategy. We are excited to bring our expertise to Europe and contribute to the agricultural landscape of the region, taking into account Romania's potential in this segment," said Burgert van Dyk, EMEA Regional Director within Fall Creek.

Portland Trust will manage the development of the nursery's infrastructure.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Portland Trust)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 June 2024
Transport
Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct Bucharest-Baku flights
03 June 2024
Entertainment
Bucharest City Hall announces extra public transport services for Coldplay concerts
03 June 2024
Transport
Romania confirms EUR 224 mln long-distance train contract with Polish PESA
31 May 2024
Culture
Romanian actor Ioachim Ciobanu starring in Netflix series “Eric” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch
31 May 2024
M&A
Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo enters top 10 of banks in Romania after First Bank acquisition
31 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom becomes largest electric mobility player in Romania after Renovatio Asset Management acquisition
31 May 2024
Tech
Europol conducts largest operation against bot systems in several EU countries, including Romania
31 May 2024
Tech
Survey: 54% of jobs in Romania likely to be augmented by generative AI, 4% fully or partially displaced