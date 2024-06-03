Fall Creek to set up blueberry nursery in Romania on 50-hectare land purchased from Portland Trust

Portland Trust, one of the most active real estate developers in Romania, announced the sale of a 50-hectare plot of land in Moara Vlăsiei to Fall Creek, a global leader in blueberry breeding and plants.

The deal, whose value was not disclosed, marks a significant milestone in Fall Creek's expansion into the European market, Portland Trust said.

The purchased land will be the site of Fall Creek's new state-of-the-art blueberry nursery, which is planned to become a central hub for innovation in blueberry planting stock. The move is set to strengthen the company's supply chain capabilities, ensuring the supply of high-quality blueberry plants to growers across Europe.

According to Florin Furdui, country manager at Portland Trust Romania, the land sits on significant water reservoirs, necessary for plant production.

"Purchasing this land in Moara Vlăsiei is essential to our growth strategy. We are excited to bring our expertise to Europe and contribute to the agricultural landscape of the region, taking into account Romania's potential in this segment," said Burgert van Dyk, EMEA Regional Director within Fall Creek.

Portland Trust will manage the development of the nursery's infrastructure.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Portland Trust)