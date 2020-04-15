Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 08:10
Business
Romania’s external debt, up EUR 5 bln in Jan-Feb
15 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's total external debt amounted to EUR 110.6 billion at the end of February, EUR 4.7 bln more than at the end of January, and nearly EUR 5 bln more than at the end of last year.

By maturity, the long-term external debt was EUR 77.9 bln at the end of February (70.5% of total external debt), up 5.9% from December 31, 2019. The short-term external debt rose by 1.2% compared to the end of 2019 to EUR 32.2 bln (29.5% of total external debt).

At the end of February, the external public debt stood at EUR 44.12 bln, which represents about 40% of the total external debt.

Separately, the current account of the balance of payments recorded, in the period January-February 2020, a deficit of EUR 325 mln, 85% more compared with EUR 176 mln in the same period last year. The gap in the trade with goods widened by 10% (to EUR 2.6 bln), which represents in absolute value an increase of EUR 240 mln.

Finally, the volume of direct investments of non-residents in Romania plunged to EUR 409 mln, from EUR 1.4 bln in January - February 2019.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 08:10
Business
Romania’s external debt, up EUR 5 bln in Jan-Feb
15 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's total external debt amounted to EUR 110.6 billion at the end of February, EUR 4.7 bln more than at the end of January, and nearly EUR 5 bln more than at the end of last year.

By maturity, the long-term external debt was EUR 77.9 bln at the end of February (70.5% of total external debt), up 5.9% from December 31, 2019. The short-term external debt rose by 1.2% compared to the end of 2019 to EUR 32.2 bln (29.5% of total external debt).

At the end of February, the external public debt stood at EUR 44.12 bln, which represents about 40% of the total external debt.

Separately, the current account of the balance of payments recorded, in the period January-February 2020, a deficit of EUR 325 mln, 85% more compared with EUR 176 mln in the same period last year. The gap in the trade with goods widened by 10% (to EUR 2.6 bln), which represents in absolute value an increase of EUR 240 mln.

Finally, the volume of direct investments of non-residents in Romania plunged to EUR 409 mln, from EUR 1.4 bln in January - February 2019.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19
09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand
09 April 2020
Business
Cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic: Drug producer borrows employees from Ikea to cope with high demand