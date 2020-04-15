Romania’s external debt, up EUR 5 bln in Jan-Feb

Romania's total external debt amounted to EUR 110.6 billion at the end of February, EUR 4.7 bln more than at the end of January, and nearly EUR 5 bln more than at the end of last year.

By maturity, the long-term external debt was EUR 77.9 bln at the end of February (70.5% of total external debt), up 5.9% from December 31, 2019. The short-term external debt rose by 1.2% compared to the end of 2019 to EUR 32.2 bln (29.5% of total external debt).

At the end of February, the external public debt stood at EUR 44.12 bln, which represents about 40% of the total external debt.

Separately, the current account of the balance of payments recorded, in the period January-February 2020, a deficit of EUR 325 mln, 85% more compared with EUR 176 mln in the same period last year. The gap in the trade with goods widened by 10% (to EUR 2.6 bln), which represents in absolute value an increase of EUR 240 mln.

Finally, the volume of direct investments of non-residents in Romania plunged to EUR 409 mln, from EUR 1.4 bln in January - February 2019.

