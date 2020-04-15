Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 08:06
Business
Foreign companies account for 44% of the added value generated in Romania
15 April 2020
The share of the gross added value generated by the foreign-controlled enterprises in the Romanian non-financial sector increased to 44.2% in 2017, from 43.3% in 2016.

This value placed Romania fourth in the European Union, after Ireland (62.8%), Hungary (50%), and Slovakia (48.1%), Eurostat data revealed.

Romania was ahead of states such as Luxembourg or the Czech Republic, where foreign-controlled firms were responsible for 43.7% and 42.9% of the added value achieved in the non-financial sector. At the opposite end, the EU member states that depend the least on foreign-controlled companies were: Cyprus (13.2%), Italy (15.9%), Greece (16.5%), and France ( 17.2%).

In 2017, only 1.3% of companies in the European Union were controlled by companies from abroad. Still, they were responsible for 26% of the added value achieved in the non-financial sector.

Eurostat specifies that between 2010 and 2017, the share of added value produced by companies controlled by companies from abroad in the EU increased by 4.5 percentage points.

The added value accounts for the most substantial part of the GDP (which also includes net taxes and subsidies). It can be seen as the sum of the wages and profits generated in an economy. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
