Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 12:25
Photobook put together by expat women in Romania raises over EUR 10,000 for local charities

24 March 2021
The latest edition of the photobook project ‘Romania through the Lenses of Expat Women’ still managed to raise RON 51,837 (some EUR 10,600) for local charities, despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s challenges.

The 11th edition of the charity photobook, titled ‘From Romania with Love,’ came out last summer for a price of RON 60. Now the organizers transferred the profits to the chosen charities.

“We were hoping for a long time to be able to host our traditional launch party where large prints of the photos are auctioned, but this additional source of raising more money for our cause turned out to be an illusion during the pandemic,” the organizers said, quoted in a press release. „All we could do was sell as many books as possible.“

The charity photobook was put together by expat women living in Romania. A record number of 39 participants from 19 countries living in Romania contributed to the project this year. They are from Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Malaysia, Panama, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, and the US.

The women were involved in various photography workshops on composition, portrait, and architectural photography, mentored by professional photographers Monica Bommer-Neuner, Irina Pavlova, and Kathrin Weident.

The 39 participants chose five charities they wanted to support: Casa Ioana, Hope Rescue Centre, Open Door Foundation, Necuvinte Association, and Te Aud Romania. Each got an equal share of RON 10,367 (around EUR 2,100).

Since its start in 2010, the “Romania through the Lenses of Expat Women” charity project has grown in strength by adding participants every year. Through their joint creative endeavor, the expat women have been able to raise funds for charities by sharing their unique vision of Romania while supporting local communities in need.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
