Photobook put together by expat women in Romania raises over EUR 10,000 for local charities

The latest edition of the photobook project ‘Romania through the Lenses of Expat Women’ still managed to raise RON 51,837 (some EUR 10,600) for local charities, despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s challenges.

The 11th edition of the charity photobook, titled ‘From Romania with Love,’ came out last summer for a price of RON 60. Now the organizers transferred the profits to the chosen charities.

“We were hoping for a long time to be able to host our traditional launch party where large prints of the photos are auctioned, but this additional source of raising more money for our cause turned out to be an illusion during the pandemic,” the organizers said, quoted in a press release. „All we could do was sell as many books as possible.“

The charity photobook was put together by expat women living in Romania. A record number of 39 participants from 19 countries living in Romania contributed to the project this year. They are from Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Malaysia, Panama, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, and the US.

The women were involved in various photography workshops on composition, portrait, and architectural photography, mentored by professional photographers Monica Bommer-Neuner, Irina Pavlova, and Kathrin Weident.

The 39 participants chose five charities they wanted to support: Casa Ioana, Hope Rescue Centre, Open Door Foundation, Necuvinte Association, and Te Aud Romania. Each got an equal share of RON 10,367 (around EUR 2,100).

Since its start in 2010, the “Romania through the Lenses of Expat Women” charity project has grown in strength by adding participants every year. Through their joint creative endeavor, the expat women have been able to raise funds for charities by sharing their unique vision of Romania while supporting local communities in need.

(Photo source: the organizers)