Eximprod delivers 50 MW PV park, storage facility planned in Romania's Prahova county

Eximprod Group, controlled by two Romanian investors, announced the completion of a 50 MW photovoltaic park located in Ciorani, Prahova county, according to Economica.net, quoting a contractor's press release.

According to public data, the park owned by Eximprod in the Prahova locality of Ciorani would also have a 21 MW battery.

A 110/20 kV electrical transformer station was built for connection to the grid, the cost of which was provided by the developer.

Eximprod is a group of Romanian companies controlled by businessmen Manole Gheorghe and Vasile Domente.

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)