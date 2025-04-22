Energy

Eximprod delivers 50 MW PV park, storage facility planned in Romania's Prahova county

22 April 2025

Eximprod Group, controlled by two Romanian investors, announced the completion of a 50 MW photovoltaic park located in Ciorani, Prahova county, according to Economica.net, quoting a contractor's press release.

According to public data, the park owned by Eximprod in the Prahova locality of Ciorani would also have a 21 MW battery. 

A 110/20 kV electrical transformer station was built for connection to the grid, the cost of which was provided by the developer.

Eximprod is a group of Romanian companies controlled by businessmen Manole Gheorghe and Vasile Domente.



(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)

Eximprod Group, controlled by two Romanian investors, announced the completion of a 50 MW photovoltaic park located in Ciorani, Prahova county, according to Economica.net, quoting a contractor's press release.

According to public data, the park owned by Eximprod in the Prahova locality of Ciorani would also have a 21 MW battery. 

A 110/20 kV electrical transformer station was built for connection to the grid, the cost of which was provided by the developer.

Eximprod is a group of Romanian companies controlled by businessmen Manole Gheorghe and Vasile Domente.



(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)

