Eximprod delivers 50 MW PV park, storage facility planned in Romania's Prahova county
Eximprod Group, controlled by two Romanian investors, announced the completion of a 50 MW photovoltaic park located in Ciorani, Prahova county, according to Economica.net, quoting a contractor's press release.
According to public data, the park owned by Eximprod in the Prahova locality of Ciorani would also have a 21 MW battery.
A 110/20 kV electrical transformer station was built for connection to the grid, the cost of which was provided by the developer.
Eximprod is a group of Romanian companies controlled by businessmen Manole Gheorghe and Vasile Domente.
iulian@romania-insider.com
(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)