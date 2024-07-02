The "Fragments" exhibition by father-son artists Sorin Ilfoveanu and Adrian Ilfoveanu will open in the fortified evangelical church in Alma Vii, Sibiu County, on Saturday, July 13, with the support of the Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation.

The creations of the two invited artists will enter into a dialogue with the historically rich space of the church, which has stood on its current site for over 600 years, back when Alma Vii was a small medieval settlement.

The church was fortified in the 16th century, gaining even greater significance for the village inhabitants and becoming the center of life for many generations of locals. Since then, it has suffered numerous alterations and deteriorations.

Thanks to the involvement of the Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation since 2008, through extensive restoration processes and the efforts of the small community to revitalize village life, Alma Vii, along with its spiritual and cultural heart, the fortified evangelical church, has regained its autonomy. This year, the foundation's remarkable efforts were rewarded with the European Heritage Award / Europa Nostra Award in the "Conservation and Adaptive Reuse" category.

The "Fragments" exhibition, bringing the works of Sorin and Adrian Ilfoveanu, a painter and a sculptor, continues the local cultural initiative that started in 2023. This initiative aims to bring valuable artists from the Romanian cultural scene to the fortified church every year.

Sorin Ilfoveanu's work consists of a large collection of paintings and drawings, which, when viewed in reverse, from the work to its creator, faithfully follow the trajectory of a life lived for creation. From this vast archive, it is difficult to select and categorize. The few works, the "fragments" of Ilfoveanu's work presented in the Alma Vii church exhibition, together form a window through which one can glimpse the highly personal body of the artist's work.

In counterpoint to the paintings and drawings in the exhibition, the singular sculpture by Adrian Ilfoveanu, titled Fallen Angel, emphasizes the idea of the human being intrinsically linked to matter, to the physical space around them, to home, to the place of their labors, dreams, and experiences.

The fragments from the father and son's creations, gathered in the exhibition in the fortified church of Alma Vii, contextualize the place's history and enhance its newly rediscovered purpose.

The exhibition's opening will be in the presence of artists Adrian and Nicu Ilfoveanu and will include an acoustic concert by instrumentalist Călin Han. It will be open for visitors until September 30, 2024.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation)