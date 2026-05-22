Romania’s EVERGENT Investments posts net result of RON 186.8 million in Q1 2026

EVERGENT Investments (BVB: EVER), the financial investment company previously known as SIF Moldova, posted a net result of RON 186.8 million in the first three months of the year, exceeding the level forecast for the entire year 2026 by more than 11%.

The net result is the company’s main financial performance indicator and is composed of net profit and the net gain realized from the sale of financial assets classified at fair value through other comprehensive income reflected in retained earnings.

In the first three months of 2026, the company recorded total assets of RON 4.5 billion, up 29% compared to March 31, 2025. The net asset value per unit was RON 4.6 per share, up 31% compared to the same period of the previous year.

“In a difficult macroeconomic context, this performance validates the company’s well-defined strategy, supported by investments in directions with high development potential. At the same time, the result highlights the company’s ability to quickly adapt to market changes and maintain high standards of investment diligence and good corporate governance practices,” said Claudiu Doroș, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)