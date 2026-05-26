EVERGENT Investments reports a net result of RON 186.8 million in Q1 2026

News from Companies

EVERGENT Investments, the investment company listed under the ticker EVER, reported a net result of RON 186.8 million in the first three months of the year, exceeding the projected level for the whole of 2026 by 11%.

The net result is the company’s main financial performance indicator and consists of net profit and the net gain achieved from the sale of financial assets classified at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) reflected in retained earnings.



Against the backdrop of the complex economic and political environment during the first three months of 2026, the company recorded total assets of RON 4.5 billion, up 29% compared to March 31, 2025. Net asset value per share amounted to RON 4.6056/share, representing an increase of 31% compared to the same period of the previous year.

„The net result recorded in the first quarter of 2026 reflects the quality and performance of EVERGENT Investments’ assets. Given the challenging macroeconomic environment, this performance validates the company’s well-defined strategy, supported by investments in sectors with high growth potential. Furthermore, the result highlights the company’s ability to adapt rapidly to market changes while maintaining high standards of investment discipline and sound corporate governance practices”, stated Claudiu Doroș, President of the Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments.

„The results for the first quarter of 2026 confirm the consistent implementation of EVERGENT Investments’ strategy and the financial discipline that underpins the portfolio’s development. We believe this performance demonstrates our ability to create sustainable value for our shareholders. We continue to outperform our own targets, while providing stability to our investors in a dynamic economic environment”, stated Cătălin Iancu, CEO of EVERGENT Investments.

*This is a press release.