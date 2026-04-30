EVERGENT Investments Invests in Romanian Commercial Aviation by Becoming a Shareholder of Anima Wings

News from Companies

EVERGENT Investments, an investment fund with the largest market capitalization in its category, has signed an investment agreement to become a shareholder of Anima Wings SA, a Romanian-owned airline. The transaction will be completed after certain conditions precedent are fulfilled.

A Strategic Investment for Romania



EVERGENT Investments’ entry into the commercial aviation sector, represents a new stage in its portfolio diversification by adding an investment with significant growth dynamics compared to the current strategic sectors. The partnership with Anima Wings is a country project - a commitment to the Romanian economy. Anima Wings has the potential to become a local leader in its industry. By consistently implementing EVERGENT Investments’ Investment Policy to invest in Romania, we support the growth of entrepreneurial local companies that show a potential for long-term growth.



Air Transport — A Sector With High Growth Potential



Air transport is one of the areas with a high growth potential on a national level, supported by an expanding demand and the modernization of Romanian airport infrastructure. Anima Wings reflects this potential through the accelerated expansion of its fleet, the increase in the number of international routes and the growth in passenger numbers.



One of the strategic investment directions of EVERGENT Investments targets companies with high appreciation potential, well-defined growth catalysts, and high-performing, long term results-oriented management teams. Through this investment, EVERGENT Investments reaffirms its conviction that Romania has the necessary companies, people and resources to achieve high performance.



*This is a press release.