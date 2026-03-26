EVERGENT Investments announces a record net result of 378 million lei and convenes the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings

News from Companies

The Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments, an investment company whose shares are listed under the symbol EVER, convenes the General Meetings of Shareholders for April 29/30, 2026.

The most important items on the agenda submitted to shareholders for approval are:

The individual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, accompanied by the auditor's opinion, and the Board of Directors' Annual Reports;

The activity program and the Revenue and Expenditure Budget for 2026;

The modification of the maximum repurchase price from 3 lei/share to 4 lei/share for a maximum of 43,300,000 treasury shares, representing 4.86% of the share capital, to continue the operation approved in the EGM of October 29, 2025.

Shareholders are invited to approve the financial results for 2025, which reached a record level for EVERGENT Investments. The total value of assets under management at the end of the year was 4.17 billion lei, up 23.3% compared to December 31, 2024, and the net asset value per share was 4.23 lei, up 24.7% compared to the end of the previous year.



In the current market context, characterized by high volatility and the strong upward evolution of EVER share price, the Board of Directors proposes to increase the maximum repurchase price from 3 lei/share to 4 lei/share to allow the fulfillment of the EGM Resolution of October 29, 2025. In the period since the approval of the repurchase operation in the EGM of October 29, 2025, the share price has appreciated by 31.14%, from 2.28 lei/share to 2.99 lei/share at the close of the session on March 23, 2026.

"In 2025, the company reached a new record of 4.17 billion lei in assets under management, while the net result was 378 million lei, up 43.5% compared to the previous year. The financial results demonstrate the strength of our investment strategy. At the same time, the doubling of the EVER share price in the last year shows the market's confidence in the company's potential. Looking ahead, the opportunity we see is one that inspires action: preparing and reshaping the portfolio for sustainable growth and the strongest possible partnerships. In this context, we remain focused on disciplined decisions, rigorous execution and consistent delivery of value to our shareholders." said Claudiu Doroș, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments.

"The remarkable evolution of the EVER share in the last year reflects the confidence that investors have in our company. The proposal to increase the maximum repurchase price from 3 lei/share to 4 lei/share is a necessary measure that will allow us to continue the repurchase operation under current market conditions. At the same time, the record results from 2025 provide us with a solid foundation to accelerate the implementation of investment programs with the aim of creating value for shareholders." said Cătălin Iancu, General Director of EVERGENT Investments.

EVERGENT Investments applies the predictable dividend policy of the last 17 years



On June 17, 2026, the company will begin paying dividends to all shareholders registered in the Shareholders' Register on June 3, 2026, in accordance with the Shareholders' Resolution of December 18, 2025, in line with the predictable dividend policy of the last 17 years.



Through the optimal mix between the predictable dividend policy and repurchase operations, the company returns value to shareholders. The dividend distribution rates in recent years demonstrate both the predictability of granting dividends to shareholders on a consistent basis and the strength of the company's cash flows, both highlighting a strong financial position in the industry.



*This is a press release