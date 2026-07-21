Energy

Eurowind Energy begins construction of 138 MW of wind capacity in Romania

21 July 2026

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Eurowind Energy Romania has received construction permits from the National Energy Regulatory Authority ANRE and started work on three wind farms with a combined installed capacity of 138 MW, as the Danish developer continues its expansion in the Romanian renewable energy market, according to Economedia.ro.

The projects comprise the 66 MW Frumușița wind farm and the 24 MW Vector wind farm, both located in Galați County, as well as the 48 MW Pecineaga Nord-Est wind farm in Constanța County. Together, the three projects will be equipped with 23 Vestas V162-6.2 MW wind turbines.

The Frumușița project will consist of 11 turbines, while the Vector project will include four turbines. The Pecineaga Nord-Est development will comprise eight turbines and ranks among the largest recently launched wind projects in Romania.

Deliveries of the turbines are scheduled for the second half of 2026, with all three wind farms expected to enter commercial operation in 2027.

Adrian Dobre, country manager of Eurowind Energy Romania, told Economedia.ro that the company remains committed to expanding its local portfolio and aims to reach 1 GW of installed generating capacity in Romania by 2030.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)

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Energy

Eurowind Energy begins construction of 138 MW of wind capacity in Romania

21 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Eurowind Energy Romania has received construction permits from the National Energy Regulatory Authority ANRE and started work on three wind farms with a combined installed capacity of 138 MW, as the Danish developer continues its expansion in the Romanian renewable energy market, according to Economedia.ro.

The projects comprise the 66 MW Frumușița wind farm and the 24 MW Vector wind farm, both located in Galați County, as well as the 48 MW Pecineaga Nord-Est wind farm in Constanța County. Together, the three projects will be equipped with 23 Vestas V162-6.2 MW wind turbines.

The Frumușița project will consist of 11 turbines, while the Vector project will include four turbines. The Pecineaga Nord-Est development will comprise eight turbines and ranks among the largest recently launched wind projects in Romania.

Deliveries of the turbines are scheduled for the second half of 2026, with all three wind farms expected to enter commercial operation in 2027.

Adrian Dobre, country manager of Eurowind Energy Romania, told Economedia.ro that the company remains committed to expanding its local portfolio and aims to reach 1 GW of installed generating capacity in Romania by 2030.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)

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